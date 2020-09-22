Traders Purchase Large Volume of IGM Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13,913% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,765. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -19.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $47,447.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 74,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,378.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 2,816 shares worth $164,971. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 42.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

