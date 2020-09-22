TransferCoin (TX) Market Cap Hits $226,857.79

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $226,857.79 and $1,209.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

