Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1.36 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

