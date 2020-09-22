Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

