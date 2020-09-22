Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.37. Trigon Metals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

