Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post sales of $334.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.21 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Nomura raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,526,000 after buying an additional 2,793,772 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after buying an additional 2,108,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after buying an additional 3,355,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,142. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

