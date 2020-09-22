Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of TRTN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.