Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,688. The firm has a market cap of $578.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.81. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 202,673.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trueblue by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

