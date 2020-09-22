TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0070

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $214,570.68 and approximately $29,453.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00228793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00083005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01489262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182583 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

