TrueUSD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $508.25 million and approximately $60.75 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX and Bitso. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00231398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01402146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00185301 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, IDEX, HBUS, WazirX, Bitso, HitBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

