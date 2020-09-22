Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

TFC stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 272,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

