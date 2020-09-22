TTC (TTC) Market Cap Reaches $10.63 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. TTC has a market cap of $10.63 million and $1.86 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.76 or 0.04424839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034408 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,096,207 coins and its circulating supply is 445,071,051 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

