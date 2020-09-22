Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 15,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,216. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.46 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

