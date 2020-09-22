Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.12

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 41472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.46 and a beta of 3.62.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

