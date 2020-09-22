Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKYVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, through its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

