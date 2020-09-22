TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $636,081.57 and approximately $4,413.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00726142 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.01984975 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000579 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

