Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 10,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,126. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $1,429,061.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,645.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,907 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,333. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $40,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 842,556 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 233.3% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $18,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 508,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

