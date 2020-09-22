Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Up 7.1%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.73. 13,789,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 20,639,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,770 shares of company stock worth $2,800,028. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

