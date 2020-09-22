Two Harbors Investment Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.