TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $999,810.77 and approximately $350,071.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

