Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given New GBX 238 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 238 ($3.11) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of LON:TYMN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.81). The company had a trading volume of 567,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,653. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.82). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.37 million and a PE ratio of 18.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ashton purchased 8,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £14,930.39 ($19,509.20).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.