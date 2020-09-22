UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BPOST SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BPOST SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

