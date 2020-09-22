UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

RYAAY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 16,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

