UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0142

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. UGAS has a market cap of $2.44 million and $545,467.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.98 or 0.04417744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

