Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0253

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $261,253.96 and approximately $253.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

