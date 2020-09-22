Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €22.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.66 ($30.18).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €26.68 ($31.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.87 and a 200-day moving average of €26.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

