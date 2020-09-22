Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Robert Gut Sells 4,352 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24.

QURE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 3,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,364. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Uniqure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

