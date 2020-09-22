United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UIHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $314.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. Research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 161,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

