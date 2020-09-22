United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given Sell Rating at Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:X traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 451,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,857 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in United States Steel by 566.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

