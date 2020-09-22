United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UUGRY. ValuEngine lowered United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.50.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

