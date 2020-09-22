Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,650,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,412,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 395,726 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

