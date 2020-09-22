Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. In the last week, Universa has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $52,310.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00228268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00083904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01433188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00182583 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

