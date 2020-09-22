Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UVSP. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

UVSP opened at $14.85 on Friday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

