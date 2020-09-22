Unobtanium One Day Volume Tops $2,475.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Unobtanium has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $76.35 or 0.00726492 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,510.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.32 or 0.02048755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014503 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,756 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

