UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $15.95 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00011907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

