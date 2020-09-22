Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $463,564.86 in Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Hayden Brown sold 1,287 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $18,880.29.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 113,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

