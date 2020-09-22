Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.46 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.88). Approximately 158,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 311,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

