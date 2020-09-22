USDJ (USDJ) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00229351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.01401008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00184589 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 10,794,574 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

