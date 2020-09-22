USDQ Reaches 1-Day Volume of $656.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00008377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last week, USDQ has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $656.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00080952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000439 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00114679 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.