USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $626,148.00 and $1,188.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,480.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.02054344 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00726848 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,774 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

