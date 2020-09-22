Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

