Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

