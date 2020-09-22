Utrust (UTK) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $57.71 million and $3.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.04419785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

