Vaccinex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 309 call options.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,126,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,420.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:VCNX traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 656,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.48. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

