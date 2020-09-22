Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $1.07 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.98 or 0.04417744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

