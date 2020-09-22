Value Liquidity (YFV) Price Reaches $8.98

Value Liquidity (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity token can now be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00085107 BTC on popular exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $35.10 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00228700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.01474684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00182932 BTC.

Value Liquidity Token Profile

Value Liquidity’s total supply is 4,119,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,569 tokens. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Token Trading

Value Liquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

