ValuEngine Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 803,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

