VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $788.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

