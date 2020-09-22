Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Receives $62.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

VEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,006. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $456.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

