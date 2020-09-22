Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

